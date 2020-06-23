App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIM Ahmedabad launches Rs 100-crore endowment fund

The institute is targeting Rs 1,000 crore as part of this fund over the next five years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched an endowment fund with an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore, the first business school in the country to have such a corpus.

The institute is targeting Rs 1,000 crore as part of this fund over the next five years.

In a digital event held on June 23, IIM-A announced 10 initial alumni contributors. These include InfoEdge founder and executive vice chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Makemytrip founder Deep Kalra, ICRA non-executive chairman Arun Duggal and Sandeep Singhal, co-founders of WestBridge Capital and Sequoia Capital India, and Kavita Iyer, trustee of Singhal Iyer Family Foundation.

Close
Fund

Funds from alumni are typically used for expansion activities including new buildings, scholarships as well as research and development facilities.

related news

The endowment fund will have an independent governance structure. Further, there will be a 100 percent tax exemption for the funding.

IIM Ahmedabad director Errol D'Souza said the fund was a gift to the institute to enable and generate new forms of knowledge and serve society.

"You need the flexibility of resources for institutes like ours and this fund will help us achieve our goals," he added.

In November 2019, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched an endowment fund through which it aims to raise about $1 billion by 2025. The fund had already received Rs 250 crore, of which a sizable amount is said to have been donated by Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal.

Globally, institutes like Harvard University, Oxford University and Stanford University use alumni networks extensively for fund-raising. At Harvard, for instance, the endowment is made up of more than 13,000 funds.

Each year, a portion of the endowment is paid out as an annual distribution to support Harvard's budget.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.