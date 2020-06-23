IIM Ahmedabad launches Rs 100-crore endowment fund

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched an endowment fund with an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore, the first business school in the country to have such a corpus.

The institute is targeting Rs 1,000 crore as part of this fund over the next five years.

In a digital event held on June 23, IIM-A announced 10 initial alumni contributors. These include InfoEdge founder and executive vice chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Makemytrip founder Deep Kalra, ICRA non-executive chairman Arun Duggal and Sandeep Singhal, co-founders of WestBridge Capital and Sequoia Capital India, and Kavita Iyer, trustee of Singhal Iyer Family Foundation.

Funds from alumni are typically used for expansion activities including new buildings, scholarships as well as research and development facilities.

The endowment fund will have an independent governance structure. Further, there will be a 100 percent tax exemption for the funding.

IIM Ahmedabad director Errol D'Souza said the fund was a gift to the institute to enable and generate new forms of knowledge and serve society.

"You need the flexibility of resources for institutes like ours and this fund will help us achieve our goals," he added.

In November 2019, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched an endowment fund through which it aims to raise about $1 billion by 2025. The fund had already received Rs 250 crore, of which a sizable amount is said to have been donated by Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal.

Globally, institutes like Harvard University, Oxford University and Stanford University use alumni networks extensively for fund-raising. At Harvard, for instance, the endowment is made up of more than 13,000 funds.

Each year, a portion of the endowment is paid out as an annual distribution to support Harvard's budget.