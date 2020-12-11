IIM Ahmedabad completes summer placements, 131 firms take part

The summer placement process for the postgraduate programme in management students (Class of 2022) was completed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in an online mode.

A total of 131 firms participated with 166 different roles in the summer placement process in 2020. Firms are grouped into cohorts based on the industry and sector, and groups of cohorts were invited to the campus across different clusters. IIM-A does not share compensation details.

Summer placement is a learning-oriented short term (mostly one to two months) internship that is taken by students during their MBA programme. Students who perform well in these internships are also offered pre-placement offers by these companies.

At IIM-A, students were provided the flexibility of making 'dream' applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. More than 150 students made over 202 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference.

There were 33 new recruiters this year, including Atlassian, Bayer, BPCL, Cipla, DuPont, Everest Instruments, Godrej Fund Management, Phillips, Purplle.com Oracle, Reserve Bank of India, Unacademy and Walmart Global Tech.

Among the various sectors, recruiters in the management consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Arete Advisors, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, McKinsey & Company and PwC.

Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse (Singapore and India), Edelweiss Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura India.

In the private equity and Venture Capital domain, firms such as Blackstone, Gaja Capital, IndiaRF, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Temasek, True North and White Oak participated.

Tata Consultancy Services participated in the IT Consulting cohort and Vedanta participated in the Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure cohort.

Consumer goods and durables, consumer services and consumer electronics cohorts saw participation by regular recruiters such as AB InBev, Airtel, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Lenovo, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Puma, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung Electronics, Tata Sky and Wipro Consumer Care, among others.

The conglomerates cohort saw participation from Adani, Aditya Birla Group, Bajaj Group, JSW, Mahindra Group, RPG Group and TAS.

The retail B2B & B2C cohort consisted of firms like Amazon, Cloudtail, eShakti, Flipkart, Grofers, and Prione.

In the Pharma and Healthcare cohort, firms such as Indigene, Stryker and Dr. Reddy’s participated. On the other hand, the consumer technology cohort comprised firms such as Info Edge, People Interactive, Razorpay and PayU. Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Sprinklr.

Amit Karna, professor and chairperson of placements at IIM-A said that given the economic scenario, the institute was extremely pleased with the completion of the process in virtual mode and within the planned time.

"This year was full of challenges and for the first time in our history, the process was conducted in an entirely online mode. The recruiters were extremely accommodative in adapting to the virtual process and provided their full support to ensure the process runs smoothly," he added.