IIM Ahmedabad completes final placements, McKinsey top recruiter

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has completed its final placement process for the postgraduate management programme over three clusters. McKinsey, which participated in the first cluster, made the highest number of offers at 27.

The business school’s final placement process began on February 7, 2020. IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster-cohort placement process wherein companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.

IIM Ahmedabad placements are closely watched because this gives a sense of direction about how the employment scenario is across business schools. This institute does not reveal salary details until the final placement report is audited by an external agency.

Details of salary packages and cities which offered maximum pay package will be released by the institute once the audited placement report is out in November 2020.

In 2019, the maximum salary according to the IPRS Audited Report was Rs 70 lakh (domestic) and this came from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in Mumbai. For international offers, the maximum salary was $117,631 (Rs 80.6 lakh approximately).

The minimum salary for domestic offers was Rs 15 lakh in 2019 whereas for international offers it was $49,000 (Rs 33.7 lakh approximately). All 388 who sat for the placement process got jobs.

Cluster 1

In the first cluster, there were four cohorts including investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

The list of Cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, Kearney, Avendus, Bain & Co, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Matrix Partners, Multiples, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, & The Boston Consulting Group among others.

However, new recruiters including Blackstone Group and consulting firm Strategy& (Middle East) also participated this year.

The institute said that consulting firms, offering management consulting roles across geographies (including Malaysia and the Middle East) continue to hire in large numbers.

McKinsey made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at 27, closely followed by The Boston Consulting Group with 23 offers.

Finance firms offered (including pre-placement offers) roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies (including Singapore). Avendus made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at 10, closely followed by JP Morgan Chase & Co. with eight offers.

Cluster 2

The second cluster comprised of six cohorts: Advertising & Media, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Consumer Electronics, General Management & Leadership and Retail B2B & B2C.

Here, the regulars in the consumer goods, electronics and services included AB InBev, Airtel, Asian Paints, CavinKare, Dabur, ITC, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Nestle, Procter and Gamble, Samsung, Tata Sky and Wipro.

The General Management and Leadership cohort comprised regular recruiters such as the Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Reliance Industries and Tata Administrative Services, while the Retail B2B & B2C cohort consisted of firms like Amazon, eShakti and Apparel Group among others.

New recruiters, including Colgate and Diageo, also participated in the process. Having always had a healthy mix of diverse cohorts, a variety of roles were offered across geographies (including UAE) during the second cluster.

AB InBev made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) of eight, closely followed by Airtel with seven offers. Among general management firms, CK Birla Group made six offers which was the highest.

Cluster 3

IIM Ahmedabad conducted Cluster 3 of the Final Placement Process for the PGP Class of 2020 on February 13.

The third cluster comprised 12 cohorts, which included BFSI, Consumer Tech, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Education & Tech, Enterprise Tech, Food & Dairy, Govt. Enterprises, IT Consulting, Pharma & Healthcare, Renewable Energy & Green Tech, Social Enterprises & NGO, and Textiles.

Here, the consumer tech cohort recruiters included firms like Microsoft, Sprinklr and BrowserStack. Among them, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), extended the highest number of offers in this cluster of 12 offers followed by FinIQ with 11 offers (including pre-placement offers).

New recruiters who participated this year include DaytoDayHealth, HCL Technologies, Edfora and FIITJEE. There were over 95 dream applications for Cluster 3 which meant that students had selected these sector firms as their top choice.