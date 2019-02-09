IIM Ahmedabad completes cluster 1 placements; Accenture Strategy offers maximum jobs

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has completed the Cluster 1 of its final placement for the postgraduate programmes on February 8. Accenture Strategy made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at 24, closely followed by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) that gave 20 offers in Cluster 1.

The business school does not give out salary figures.

The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised five cohorts

– investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting private equity, venture capital and asset management.

The list of Cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, AT Kearney, Avendus, Bain & Co, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman & The Boston Consulting Group among others.

IIM-A, which is the considered one of the top management institutes in the country, has a cluster-based approach for the final placements wherein companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.

This year there are three clusters on February 8, 11 and 14. The institute said that it will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3, if necessary.

Students were offered management consulting roles across geographies including Singapore and Malaysia.

Finance firms offered (including pre-placement offers) roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies including Hong Kong and USA.

In this segment, Avendus made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) of nine closely followed by JP Morgan Chase with eight offers.