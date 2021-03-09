English
IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 3 Placements: TCS hands out highest job offers

TCS made 14 job offers while Ola handed out six offers in Cluster 3. With this, the final placements at IIM-A have been completed.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
Representational Image


Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gave out the highest job offers of 14 in cluster 3 of the final placements at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Ola gave six job offers and came second. With this, the final placements have been completed at the business school.

In cluster 3 of the final placement, there were six cohorts, which included analytics & IT consulting, BFSI, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, government enterprises and pharma & healthcare.

IIM-A follows a cluster-based placement system where companies are segregated on the basis of the sector.

Several new recruiters participated this year, including Navi, Eversana, and Indxx Capital.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 9, 2021 07:42 am

