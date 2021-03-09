IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 3 Placements: TCS hands out highest job offers

Representational Image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gave out the highest job offers of 14 in cluster 3 of the final placements at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Ola gave six job offers and came second. With this, the final placements have been completed at the business school.

In cluster 3 of the final placement, there were six cohorts, which included analytics & IT consulting, BFSI, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, government enterprises and pharma & healthcare.

IIM-A follows a cluster-based placement system where companies are segregated on the basis of the sector.

Several new recruiters participated this year, including Navi, Eversana, and Indxx Capital.

Consumer goods firms handed out the highest number of job offers in Cluster 2 of the final placements at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol reported how there would not be any impact of the COVID-19-led economic slowdown on the final placements at these business schools.

Business school placements are an indicator of the general employment scenario in the country. Considering the economic stagnation forced by the coronavirus outbreak, there were fears that job placements at institutes would be impacted.

In Cluster 2, Samsung Electronics and CK Birla Group made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) of six each, closely followed by Lenovo with five offers.