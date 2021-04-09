Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

In this episode of Moneycontrol Macro Minutes, RBL Bank’s Chief Economist Rajni Thakur talks to Arup Roychoudhury on India’s economic outlook for 2021-22 amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Thakur says that the ‘second wave’ remains the biggest risk on the horizon for policymakers, and how it is dealt with will decide whether the projections made by the government and various agencies will hold true or not.