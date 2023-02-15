 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IEA boosts global oil demand forecast as China’s economy reopens

Bloomberg
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

The agency raised global demand estimates by a hefty 500,000 barrels a day for the first quarter, and by just under half as much for the year as a whole. As a result, world consumption will climb by 2 million barrels a day this year to average 101.9 million a day, it said in a monthly report.

Excess fluid sits on the rim of a barrel of oil based lubricant at Rock Oil Ltd.'s factory in Warrington, U.K., on Monday, March 13, 2017. Oil declined after Saudi Arabia told OPEC it raised production back above 10 million barrels a day in February, reversing about a third of the cuts it made the previous month. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The International Energy Agency boosted forecasts for global oil demand as China reopens its economy following years of anti-Covid lockdowns.

The agency raised global demand estimates by a hefty 500,000 barrels a day for the first quarter, and by just under half as much for the year as a whole. As a result, world consumption will climb by 2 million barrels a day this year to average 101.9 million a day, it said in a monthly report.

“China’s reopening will give a welcome boost to the listless world economy,” the Paris-based adviser to major economies said. “The country is set to resume its established role as the primary engine of world oil demand growth.”

Nonetheless, the IEA said global oil markets will likely remain in surplus in the first half of the year amid surprisingly robust output from Russia.