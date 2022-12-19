 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDPL sale profitable, Hyderabad metro will break even by FY25: L&T development projects head

Rachita Prasad
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Dip Kishore Sen expects public capex to be hiked to Rs 10 lakh crore in the upcoming budget, and feels the Centre should incentivise the states and private sector to participate in infra projects

DK Sen, Senior Executive Vice President (Development Projects) and wholetime director, Larsen & Toubro

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd will be booking a profit on the much-awaited sale of its stake in its infrastructure development arm, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL), Dip Kishore Sen, Wholetime Director and Senior Executive Vice-President, Development Projects, said.

L&T, along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CIPPB), signed a pact with Infrastructure Yield Plus, a platform backed by Edelweiss Alternatives, for the sale of L&T IDPL for an enterprise value of around Rs 6,000 crore.

L&T has adopted an asset-light strategy, which entails exiting some non-core businesses like IDPL.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad, Sen shared his plans for the other two divestment targets of the company — the Hyderabad metro project and Nabha Power. Sen said that L&T will invest in developing projects in new segments. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:

Industry expectation of the IDPL deal size varied from Rs 4,000-7,000 crore. Please explain how you arrived at an enterprise value of Rs 6,000 crore? What profit will L&T make on this deal? 

We built this asset portfolio over 20 years. We have been pioneers in developing an infrastructure investment model. We went on executing one project after another as the industry and the government wanted private developers to come into the sector.