Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Federal Life Insurance ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Tendulkar said that the insurer's approach towards building a nation's physical fitness and not just financial fitness is a vision that he identifies with.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private life insurer IDBI Federal Life Insurance announced legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The Master Blaster was earlier the face of IDBI Federal Marathon.

Vighnesh Shahane, CEO, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said, "After a truly legendary cricketing career, Sachin has been relentless in spreading his vision of a healthy and fit nation, which resonates strongly with our organisation's purpose of empowering people to lead a healthy lifestyle in order to shape a better tomorrow."

Tendulkar said that the insurer's approach towards building a nation's physical fitness and not just financial fitness is a vision that he identifies with. "So, to take this partnership with IDBI Federal to the next level where I will be endorsing the brand beyond being a face for the marathons is exciting and a journey which I look forward to," he added.

IDBI Federal Life Insurance offers wealth management, protection and retirement solutions to individual and corporates. For FY18, it reported a net profit of Rs 101 crore, a growth of 94 percent over FY17.

This year, the life insurer launched the 'YoungChamps' initiative, in an attempt to identify budding badminton players from across the country. It partners with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in the 'Quest For Excellence' programme.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

