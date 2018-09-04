IDBI Bank deal: LIC board to convene today to discuss timeline, structure

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will convene today in New Delhi to discuss the structure and timeline of the stake purchase in IDBI Bank as well as steps to stabilise the latter’s bad loans.

A senior official told Moneycontrol, “The structure and process of the stake acquisition will be discussed in detail today. While the board had met earlier, it was just to get a go-ahead on the IDBI Bank deal.”

In June, LIC had expressed interest to purchase majority stake (51 percent) in the state-run bank. The insurer proposed to use funds from policyholders to acquire additional stake in IDBI Bank.

The insurance behemoth has received a nod from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), in-principal approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as the Union Cabinet for the deal a few weeks back.

However, the finer details of the deal are yet to be discussed. For instance, once LIC is a majority shareholder in IDBI Bank, the bank may be made a subsidiary of the life insurance company. Whether it will be merged with LIC Housing Finance or continue to exist as a separate listed entity will be discussed by the board today.

When it comes to IDBI Bank subsidiaries like IDBI Federal Life Insurance, it is not clear whether LIC will automatically become their promoter. This is another issue that will be discussed during today's board meet.

It is likely that LIC will appoint members to the bank's management team once the deal is complete. The changes to the management structure will also be discussed at today’s meet.

While the deal is to acquire 51 percent in IDBI Bank, sources said the process will be completed in the December quarter. They added that the mode of additional stake purchase is not yet known.

Last week, LIC announced it will buy 14.9 percent stake in IDBI Bank through a preferential allotment.

The crucial task ahead for LIC once it acquires majority stake in IDBI Bank would be to turnaround the bank and help lower its non-performing assets (NPAs).

During Q4 FY18, IDBI Bank’s net loss stood at Rs 5,663 crore. Provisions for NPAs rose 77.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,773.30 crore.

In Q1 FY19, the bank reported a wider net loss of Rs 2,409.90 crore. The loss widened from Rs 853 crore registered in the same quarter a year ago due to a jump in NPAs and provisions.

Provisions during the quarter spiked over 157 percent to Rs 5,236 crore. It reduced by half from Rs 10,544 crore in the March quarter.

Once the modalities of the deal are finalised and approved by LIC and IDBI Bank boards, a final nod from the insurance regulator, RBI as well as the markets regulator will be needed.