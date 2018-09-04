App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank deal: Eco Affairs Secretary says LIC board exploring open offer

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said markets regulator SEBI will have to take a decision on the open offer

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is exploring an open offer for stake purchase in IDBI Bank, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

Garg, who was part of the LIC board meeting to discuss modalities of the deal, said markets regulator SEBI will have to take a call on the proposal.

As per the proposal, LIC will hold 51 percent stake in the state-run bank and has already received an in-principal approval from its board and regulators.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India will decide whether it (open offer) has to be accepted or if an exception will be granted," Garg said.

The entire timeline of the deal and the open offer has been finalised, sources said, adding that the offer will be presented to the government and then the process to acquire the stake will formally begin.

The most crucial task ahead for LIC once it acquires majority stake in IDBI Bank would be to turnaround the bank and help manage the non-performing assets (NPAs) at a stable level.

During Q4 FY18, IDBI Bank’s net loss stood at Rs 5,663 crore. Provisions for NPAs rose 77.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,773.30 crore.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 02:27 pm

