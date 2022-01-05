MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

ICRA says Omicron may eat up 40 bps of Q4 GDP growth

Admitting that it is too early to take a firm view as the third wave has just about started, the agency’s chief economist Aditi Nayar said given the early indications and the speed with which new infections are being reported, it can be surmised that there could be more mobility restrictions that will impact economic activities, especially in contact-intensive sectors.

PTI
January 05, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST

The third wave of the pandemic, which has seen a massive spike in infections after the more infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appeared, is likely to shave 40 bps off the fourth quarter GDP growth that may print in at 4.5-5 per cent, warns ICRA Ratings.

Admitting that it is too early to take a firm view as the third wave has just about started, the agency’s chief economist Aditi Nayar said given the early indications and the speed with which new infections are being reported, it can be surmised that there could be more mobility restrictions that will impact economic activities, especially in contact-intensive sectors.

Accordingly, ICRA sees the third wave shaving around 40 bps off the March quarter GDP growth, which may print in at 4.5-5 per cent going by the early assessment, Nayar told PTI.

However, she has retained the "full year GDP forecast at 9 per cent, with moderate downside risks", saying anyways ICRA’s forecast was the lowest among the consensus numbers which vary from 8.5 to 10 per cent, with the RBI pegging it at 9.5 per cent.

It is too early to revise the full year GDP growth down given the lack of data on the likely impact of the third wave.

Close

Related stories

Besides, the government spending data for December is not out yet, she added.

Considering that the Centre has sought a massive Rs 3.73 lakh crore in additional spending for the year as the second supplementary grants early last month, it is very likely that government spending would have already spiked last month and may continue to rise through the remainder of the fiscal, she argued, adding that higher public spending may well offset the impact of the third wave.

The agency has also retained Q3 growth forecast at 6-6.5 per cent, saying many high-frequency indicators have flattened in November, with slack emerging after the festive season and supply disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in the south.

"Our early analysis suggests that the impact of the Omicron wave may be limited to one quarter (Q4) in terms of the duration of the surge in fresh cases, as well as the economic impact given the better preparedness of governments, healthcare system and households."

"However, there continues to be a lot of uncertainty around this. Therefore, the impact of the third wave on GDP growth will depend on the extent to which restrictions need to be extended across states in the coming weeks. As of now, we see a modest downside to our FY22 GDP forecast of 9 per cent,” Nayar said.

She also said given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and widening of restrictions leading to heightened uncertainty, it is increasingly unlikely that the RBI will commence the much-delayed policy normalisation next month itself, unless inflation provides an acutely negative surprise.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #GDP #Icra #India #Omicron
first published: Jan 5, 2022 06:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.