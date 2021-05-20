ICICI Lombard fast tracks claims process for Cyclone Tauktae affected customers

live bse live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has rolled out critical measures to accelerate the process of property-related claims settlement arising from the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.

To deal with the situation, the insurer has formed a panel of 15 survey firms from among their empanelled surveyors who will assist in servicing claims arising out of this cyclone.

This nomination is basis consideration of their performance in past catastrophic events, like Cyclone Amphan, the floods in India of August-September 2020 among others. The survey firms have been mobilized and are already at the affected sites.

The surveyors assess the actual loss or damages and act as a link between the insurer and insured. They play a key role in the timely assessment of the claim amount and consequent settlement of the same.

To ensure that customers have a hassle-free claims settlement process, ICICI Lombard has advised the survey firms to conduct virtual surveys for small value losses of up to Rs 5 lakh.

However, in case of connectivity issues due to the breakdown of telecommunication lines, the on-ground survey team will assist customers in the quick redressal of the claim.

In the event customers are short of documentation on their claims, surveyors have been advised to use their best judgement to assess the losses sustained.

The insurer said in a statement that the aim is to go in for spot settlements on the date of the first survey itself, so as to ensure quicker disbursement of the claim proceeds to the customers.

ICICI Lombard has already initiated settlement of the high frequency-low severity claims in express settlement mode. Here, the settlement is aided by introduction of video surveys instead of physical surveys, paperless settlement by accepting 100 percent documentation in online mode among others.

"The surveyors have also been advised to recommend on account payments so as to assist the customers by providing the necessary cash flow to initiate the repairs and / or replacement of the damaged assets," said the insurer.

In case of claims for customers for whom the agent acts as the intermediary and hence is the only point of contact, the insurer has appointed a maximum of two different survey firms to assist the agent. It has also formed a dedicated team of customer service managers (CSMs) from both the Regional and Corporate Claims team for handling these claims to ensure effective coordination & updates.

On April 19, Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a 'depression' and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

After causing widespread rain in Gujarat, the cyclone is expected to bring showers in many other states also, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, due to its interaction with the western disturbance, the IMD said. The cyclone has killed as many as 46 people in Gujarat, while 49 from barge still missing, even as the Navy continues search on fourth day.