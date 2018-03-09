App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
| Source: PTI

IBBI seeks public comments on draft norms for regulation-making process

Public comments have been sought on the draft 'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Mechanism for Issuing Regulations), Regulations, 2018'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a unique move, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has put out for public consultations draft norms for governing "the process of making regulations" under the insolvency law.

Public comments have been sought on the draft 'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Mechanism for Issuing Regulations), Regulations, 2018'.

The IBBI is implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which provides for market-determined and time-bound resolution process.

According to the board, it is proposing to "make regulations to govern the process of making regulations and consulting the public".

related news

This is the first time that a regulator in the country has come out with draft norms regarding the regulation-making process.

"Given the importance of subordinate legislations for the processes under the Code, it is essential that the IBBI has a structured, robust mechanism, which includes effective engagement with the stakeholders, for making regulations," it said in a release.

Generally, the process of making norms starts with a working group making draft regulations and then the same are put up for public consultations.

Later, a few round tables to discuss draft regulations with the stakeholders are conducted and then advice of its Advisory Committee is taken.

"The process culminates with the Governing Board of the IBBI finalising regulations and the IBBI notifies them.

"This process endeavours to factor in ground reality, secures ownership of regulations, imparts democratic legitimacy and makes regulations robust and precise, relevant to the time and for the purpose," the IBBI said.

Comments have been sought on the draft norms till March 31.

More than 500 cases have been admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for resolution under the Code, which came into force in December 2016.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Real Estate

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC