English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    I-T dept raids multiple business groups across 5 states

    Premises of the business groups in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes, they said.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided multiple business groups in at least five states as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, officials said.


    Premises of the business groups in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes, they said.


    The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate and logistics among others.

    Various investigation directorates of the department located in these states are undertaking the searches after ”credible” tax evasion inputs were gathered, the officials said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Haryana #Income Tax Department #investigation #Karnataka #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra #tax evasion
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.