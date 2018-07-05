I-T department recovers record Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18: Report

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has made record recoveries of Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-18, contributing 10 percent of total direct tax collection in the last financial year, according to a Business Standard report.

The department resorted to a number of coercive measures such as selling of assets, which resulted in 33 percent growth in arrears and tax recovery, the highest-ever, according to the report.

Taxmen sent notices to directors of defaulting companies, holding them liable to pay tax demands, the report added.

Besides selling movable and immovable assets to make recoveries, the tax authority also filed prosecution cases against those who did not pay the demand.

In FY17, there was a 10 percent growth in recoveries at around Rs 75,000 crore.

“Recoveries by the department contributed a large chunk to our direct tax collection. The focus was prosecution, selling assets and pushing for convictions to make recoveries. We opted for a lot of unconventional measures. In the current fiscal year as well, the focus will continue,” a senior tax official told the paper.

The source added that 15 properties were sold by the department in FY18 to recover tax dues.

“In addition, we also emphasised on creating a rapport with the courts for expedited judgements. We encouraged counsel to meet the judges regularly and ask for early hearings,” the official noted.

Of the Rs 1 lakh crore, Rs 60,000 crore were pertaining to arrears carried forward and Rs 40,000 were fresh demands made during the fiscal.