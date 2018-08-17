App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T collection at record Rs 10.03 lakh crore: CBDT

Addressing a two day conference of Income Tax Administrators of Eastern Zone here, Shabri Bhattasali, Member of CBDT said that during 2017-18, a record number of 6.92 crore I-T returns were filed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Income Tax collection in the country stood at a record Rs 10.03 lakh crore during 2017-18, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today said.

Addressing a two day conference of Income Tax Administrators of Eastern Zone here, Shabri Bhattasali, Member of CBDT said that during 2017-18, a record number of 6.92 crore I-T returns were filed, which was 1.31 crore more than 5.61 crore returns filed in 2016-17.

The I-T Department added 1.06 crore new return filers during 2017-18 and aims to add 1.25 crore new filers for the current year. In the North East region, this number was 1.89 lakh, she said.

L C Joshi Ranee, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region said that Rs 7,097 crore tax was collected from the region during 2017-18.

This is 16.7 percent higher than Rs 6,082 crore collected in the preceding year, Ranee said. He said the target in the region for 2018-19 has been fixed at Rs 8,357 crore, 17.75 percent more than last years collection.

Stating that the department is committed to meet the target tax collection, increase taxpayer base and deliver superior services, 'Aaykar Seva Kendras' have already been opened in 22 out of 29 stations in NER.

New offices are being opened in far-flung areas to deliver taxpayer services, he added.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:54 pm

tags #CBDT #Economy #India

