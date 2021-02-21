MARKET NEWS

I neither had a dream nor role-model: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"When you were young, what was your dream, who was your role-model to get you to this position", she was asked at an interactive session hosted by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here on Sunday.

PTI
February 21, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST

One had expected Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to say that she had a dream and a role-model in life, but alas it wasn't so and she was quite candid about it.

"Absolutely sweet question," responded Sitharaman. "But I am not even sure I had a dream. I just kept doing what was before me and went along the flow."

"I don't think I chart any course in my life. I walked along the path which was before me and that destiny has taken me wherever I am", the Minister said.

"Only thing is I better perform so that I don't disappoint people who have given me the responsibility and I don't want to disappoint the people of India," Sitharaman added.
