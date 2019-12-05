I don't eat much onion and garlic, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

During a debate on soaring onion prices in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she doesn't eat much of the kitchen staple. "I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't have much to do with onions," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister made the comment after a member of Parliament (MP) asked her if she eats onions.

Prices of onions prices in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg mark because of shortages caused by unseasonal rainfall.

Sitharaman said that there are several structural issues related to storage of onions and the government is trying to addressed them.

Steps taken by the government to check rising prices of onion include ban on exports, imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.

She also said that due to implementation of direct benefit transfer scheme, the government has been able to save Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the last five years.

The government plugged all loopholes through DBT and "all dalals and middlemen have been eliminated from the system", she said.

Lok Sabha later passed the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants allowing the government to spend an additional Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore in the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the current fiscal ending March 2020.