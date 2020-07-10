App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL's Sanjiv Mehta: 'COVID-19 a societal crisis; risk of recession real'

Sanjiv Mehta said the priority of the government should be to save lives and then save livelihoods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
HUL Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta
HUL Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL on July 10 warned that a slowdown in demand could lead to a financial crisis, adding, the 'risk of recession is real'.

He was speaking at the AGM of IMC.

Asserting that the COVID-19 outbreak is a societal crisis, Mehta said the priority of the government should be to save lives and then save livelihoods.

Close

He said the government needs to show resolve in reviving the economy, which was battered as a result of the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

"A slowdown in demand could lead to a financial crisis, the impact of which will vary from sector to sector," Mehta said.

He explained that the path of the recovery and growth of the Indian economy will depend upon the trajectory of the novel virus, as well as various fiscal measures taken by the government.

To soften the blow of the coronavirus lockdown on the vulnerable sections of the society, the government had rolled out a slew of schemes, including long-awaited reforms in the agriculture sector, he said.

Realising that it is not easy to have a large demand-led stimulus, Mehta said that the reforms will have a trickle-down effect on demand.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hindustan Unilever Limited #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.