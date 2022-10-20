English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: This smallcap stock is packaged to yield good returns | Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Huge scope for India to move in global value chain systems: Commerce Secretary

    India's share in global exports is less than 2 per cent. So, huge potential is there to boost the shipments despite global headwinds and low trade growth predictions, the Secretary added.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
    Sunil Barthwal (Image: @LabourMinistry/Twitter)

    Sunil Barthwal (Image: @LabourMinistry/Twitter)

    There is a huge scope for India to move in the global value chain systems and have high-value addition in global exports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.

    India's share in global exports is less than 2 per cent. So, huge potential is there to boost the shipments despite global headwinds and low trade growth predictions, he added.

    "So, we can easily aim for doubling our exports and increasing our exports (share) to 10 per cent over a period of time and these opportunities exist even if somebody is saying that global trade scenario is looking bleak," he said here at the CII National Exports Summit.

    The domestic exporters should not be pessimistic about this scenario, he added.

    "There is a huge scope for India to not only move in the global value chains systems but also to have high-value addition and contribution in the world's exports," Barthwal noted.

    Close

    The growth in world trade is expected to slow down to one per cent in 2023, due to global uncertainties, according to a WTO forecast.

    The World Trade Organization (WTO) has also projected a growth of 3.5 per cent in global trade this year against the April estimate of 3 per cent.

    The secretary also said that global firms are looking at India as an alternative destination for investments.
    PTI
    Tags: #CII National Exports Summit #Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal #global exports #India #India's economy #World Trade Organisation #WTO
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 04:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.