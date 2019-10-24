App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huge achievement, says Amitabh Kant after India's ease of doing biz ranking improves

The World Bank's ease of doing business ranking, released earlier, reviewed 190 countries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has hailed India's significant jump in ease of doing business ranking. He said on October 24 that there was a scope of improvement on some parameters but it was a huge achievement.

The World Bank's ease of doing business ranking, released earlier, reviewed 190 countries. India jumped 14 places to rank 63rd. Riding high on the government's flagship Make in India scheme and other reforms attracting foreign investment.

"It is a huge achievement...Our objective is to reach the top 50 and reach the top 25 in the next three years of time. This is the target the prime minister has set for us," Kant told PTI on the sidelines of India Korea Business Partnership Forum 2019 here.

Close

He is of the view that the country has done very well but more needs to be done.

"I think we have done very well on several parameters but we need to do well in registering properties, starting a business and enforcement of contracts, so we will focus on these," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #ease of doing biz #Economy #India

