How the Indian Right views the economy

Since the 1970s, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had favoured an approach that can loosely be described as national capitalism. This was personified by its adherence to swadeshi, an approach that had its origins in the freedom movement. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on its part, combined its disavowal of consumerism with a fascination for technology, welfarism, and a strong state. There were, in short, just too many contradictory strands in the thinking on economic policy in the Hindu nationalist camp.

Encouraged by a section of Indian industry that felt its pampered existence was threatened by global competition in the domestic market, the BJP became sharply critical of the globalizing facets of the liberalization programme initiated by the Congress. Murli Manohar Joshi, with his famous quip of “computer chips, not potato chips", spelt out the need to thwart economic globalization from subverting Indian culture. The BJP, egged on by the RSS, mounted an alarmist attack on India’s entry into the World Trade Organization, warning that sinister multinationals would end up securing patents on neem and turmeric. At the same time, the BJP could not turn a blind eye to the urban middle class.

These contradictions were never satisfactorily addressed at the party level. The BJP had in its fold individuals such as Jaswant Singh whose economic orientation replicated an updated version of the old Swatantra Party approach, Murli Manohar Joshi whose disavowal of socialism was matched by his suspicion of globalization, and those who took their cue from the Integral Humanism of Deendayal Upadhyaya—a philosophy that highlights compassion, righteousness, and harmony with nature. Finally, there was the (A.B.) Vajpayee-(L.K.) Advani duo, always uncomfortable with the complexities of economics, who preferred pragmatism and common sense.

Attempting to provide coherence to the BJP’s approach to economic policy was always daunting and carried the danger of exposing the fissures to public view. Consequently, it was carefully avoided. “We will never fight an election on economic issues," Advani once admitted to me.

The Vajpayee government attempted to tread a cautious middle path, with the upgradation of India’s creaking infrastructure being its stated priority. There was no question of rolling back the tide of deregulation and technological upgradation through foreign direct investment (FDI). There was, after all, no fundamental divergence from the path taken by the P.V. Narasimha Rao government or even the two short-lived United Front governments in which P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The sanctions imposed by the Bill Clinton administration after the nuclear tests of May 1998 added a new dimension. As a counterstrategy to minimize any adverse effects on the economy, it was decided to open the huge, and relatively untapped, domestic market to foreign capital. Combined with the announcement of “no first use" of nuclear weapons that proclaimed India’s larger non-aggressive intent, it was believed—and quite rightly as it turned out—that anxious governments would be placated by businesses eyeing the Indian market.

Consequently, despite the commitment to swadeshi in the National Democratic Alliance’s common programme, the opening up of India to global business was pursued quite actively in the Vajpayee years. But the motivation was entirely strategic—to thwart any bid to isolate India internationally and to prevent its portrayal as another rogue regime.

It is sometimes tempting to attribute Narendra Modi’s shift in tack from Gujarati and Hindu pride to development and governance after the victory in the 2002 assembly elections to similar expediency. Certainly, there was a compelling need to lower the political temperature after the riots, and Modi was also aware of the possible long-term dividends from merging Gujarati pride with a sense of achievement at the state’s progress. But more to the point, a focus on development also corresponded with Modi’s own temperament and the political priorities of the BJP.

2014 campaign

In the election campaign of 2014, Modi spoke about “minimum government, maximum governance"—the first occasion any serious claimant for power had attempted to put the role of the state back in focus. To this was added civic virtues such as cleanliness, good health, adherence to laws, and respect for women. Enthused by his approach, business and industry as a whole extended substantial backing to the BJP in the 2014 election.

Modi’s bid to forge a new consensus was important in another respect too. For a long time, ever since the eclipse of the Swatantra Party, the Right in India had focused principally on the culture wars—issues that highlighted its cultural nationalism. It was Modi who tried to formalize the incorporation of broad economic thinking into the party’s bloodstream.

Unfortunately for Modi, a combination of economic circumstances and the grim realities of Indian politics intervened to slow down, if not entirely derail, the process. Prior to the 2014 election, Modi and other senior leaders of the BJP had intensive consultations with stakeholders in business and industry. In addition, there were brainstorming sessions with economists. On the basis of the interactions, it was felt that the plummeting gross domestic product (GDP) and India’s overall loss of momentum owed to a dysfunctional government that was pulling in contradictory directions and rampant corruption that had undermined public confidence in the government.

Consequently, it was felt that a stable government with a decisive leader at the helm who was committed to business-friendly policies would kick-start the economy and revive economic growth. The government would also need to overcome its fear of taking decisions, have the political confidence of addressing complex but necessary measures such as the enactment of a goods and services tax, keep the fiscal deficit in check, and lower interest rates. Robust and visible anti-corruption measures would, in addition, bolster public confidence in the government.

In hindsight, the prescriptions overestimated the Indian corporate sector’s ability to rise to the challenge. Overburdened with debt, Indian businesses were not in any state of readiness to make substantial capital investments, and certainly not in the crucial infrastructure sector. A bid by the Modi government to ease land acquisition for public services and industrial parks encountered unexpected resistance from farmers and was also opposed within the BJP itself. The legislation finally had to be withdrawn altogether. By the beginning of 2015, the government came to the grudging conclusion that the costs of its ambitious infrastructure improvement plans would have to be met through public expenditure.

The implications of this shift were significant. It meant that Modi’s hopes of rolling back state involvement and confining it to social welfare had to be recalibrated. It also meant that FDI would have to play a disproportionate role in financing new capital investments. This meant readjusting the thrust of India’s foreign policy to more investment-oriented objectives, particularly in East Asia and the Arab states.

Suit boot ki sarkar

Politically too the government encountered strong headwinds. The proposal to make land acquisition easier for public projects and the overall talk of improving the ease of doing business conveyed an impression that the priorities of the government were not entirely in tune with those of the hinterland. The BJP, riding the crest of the Modi wave in the general election, won state elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana in late 2014. However, 2015 began on a bad note for the government when, in February, the BJP was routed in the election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. This was followed by its defeat in November 2015 in the election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The lessons drawn by the BJP and the Modi government to these two unexpected, but devastating, defeats were significant. There was a growing likelihood that the different parties opposed to the BJP would try and set aside their differences and forge a grand anti-BJP coalition. To prevail, the BJP would have to significantly increase its share of the popular vote. Traditionally, the BJP had witnessed its strongest support from the middle classes and the upper castes. It, therefore, had to extend its reach to the sections in the lower rungs of the economic and social ladder. In other words, in social terms, the BJP’s centre of gravity had to be redefined with greater support from the poorer sections of the electorate.

The implications were obvious: the Modi government had to redefine its priorities. Till 2015, the government had focused its energies on improving the ease of doing business and creating employment opportunities through “Make in India" targeting foreign-owned companies. While these initiatives were neither abandoned nor diluted, the emphasis of the government’s messaging changed. Addressing the concerns of rural India and designing welfare schemes for the poor became the government’s paramount concerns. Additional political importance was placed on welfare schemes such as full rural electrification, subsidized cooking gas connections for underprivileged women, and a government-funded health insurance scheme.

Philosophical roots

Modi’s focus on creating a welfare architecture surprised his supporters who interpreted his commitment to “minimum government, maximum governance" to mean the rolling back of the frontiers of the state. But again, like in its disavowal of big business, the BJP’s advocacy of unhindered individual initiative is qualified by its sense of social obligations.

There is one facet of Deendayal’s political philosophy that has particularly made a dent in the dominant Right: the innate suspicion of both unbridled market economics and socialism. Traditionally, the Right has often been equated in many countries with privilege, and increasingly, with market capitalism.

Deendayal, in line with others in (Jawaharlal) Nehru’s India, had an innate suspicion of big business, and by implication, global corporations. According to him, “Concentration of power is repugnant to democracy and human freedom. Subject to considerations (of) national unity, economic power should be decentralized both horizontally and vertically. . . Small-scale mechanized industries, small traders and farms that can be run and managed under individual, family or cooperative ownership should be the basis of our economy."

In subsequent years, this partiality for the medium and small enterprise was extended by the BJP to freedom from excessive state regulations—the inspector raj—and demands for low taxation. Traders and small businesses, in fact, became reliable support centres of Hindu nationalism precisely because their economic interests and their conservative social orientation coincided with that of the BJP.

In short, the interventionist state—albeit guided by the right motives—has, therefore, always been a part of the BJP’s political personality. It is the belief that decision making must not be doctrinaire and should be guided entirely by practical and nation-building considerations that sets the BJP apart from both the Congress and the Left.

The Swatantra Party has often been held as an example of a “secular" right-wing tradition in India that was subsumed by the greater appeal of the Hindu Right. While there is no doubt that the Swatantra Party showed a greater attachment to the free market, unlike the Jana Sangh and the BJP that was often partial to state-sponsored redistributive programmes, the belief that it disavowed the religious underpinnings of conservatism is a myth.