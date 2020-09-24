How Parliament performed during the Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on Wednesday, was one of the shortest sessions in history. Yet, it set a record in terms of the number of working hours. This was amid a boycott by Opposition parties, low member turnout and suspension of leaders.

The proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — held while adhering to safety protocols — were closed eight days ahead of the scheduled October 1 finish amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19. Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

As many as 30 members of both the Houses, including ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, had tested positive for Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the session for a few minutes on the first and the last day, while Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for the virus before the session, did not attend at all.

In the ten working days since September 14, as many as 25 Bills, including the three contentious Agriculture Reform Bills, Labour Code bills, a Bill to regulate Foreign Funding of NGOs and a Bill on official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, were passed by both the Houses.

Chairpersons of both the Houses said that ‘productivity’ was at a new high. In his concluding remarks before adjourning the House sine die, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that at 167 per cent, the “productivity of the session was at a record high”. The last record of productivity was 163 percent in the fourth Lok Sabha, in 1967, according to official records.

The Lower House scripted another bit of history by continuing business past midnight for two consecutive days. Birla said that on September 21, when the proceedings continued till 12.35 am, productivity stood at 234 percent. As many as 370 members participated in the Zero Hour, which, the Speaker said, was double the numbers in the past two Houses.

In the Rajya Sabha, where unruly scenes and boycotts affected business for several hours, including one full-day adjournment on September 21, productivity was at 100.5 percent. This was the fourth shortest session of the Upper House since it came into existence in 1952.

The four-hour daily sitting schedule meant 40 hours of business for the Lok Sabha over ten days from September 14-23. But since the House worked late on many days, it clocked 58 total hours, which is 145 percent of the scheduled time for these days, according to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit that tracks parliamentary proceedings.

“In the past 20 years, on average, the Lok Sabha has worked for 83 percent of the scheduled time,” the analysis said. The Rajya Sabha worked for 39.5 hours, which is 99 percent of its scheduled time of 44 hours for the 10 days, it added.

Of the 58 hours for the Lok Sabha, 34.2 hours were spent on legislative business, 16.5 hours on non-legislative work, 4.7 hours on finance-related matters and 2.8 hours on other issues.

Of the Rajya Sabha’s 39.5 hours, 23 hours were spent on legislative business, 10.6 hours on non-legislative matters, 0.1 hours on finance and 5.8 hours on others, said the analysis.

On average, the Lok Sabha discussed a bill for 1.5 hours, while the Rajya Sabha did so for just about an hour before it was passed, it said.

Also, the Lok Sabha discussed and passed the three labour codes within three hours, while the Rajya Sabha did so in 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The Rajya Sabha passed 13 bills within 7.5 hours in the last two days, the analysis said.

Some experts have a different opinion on productivity. They believe that the strength of the Parliament is not in the number of hours of work or the number of Bills passed. “Proper functioning of Parliament is when both the ruling and Opposition parties participate in debates,” said PDT Achary, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, referring to the Opposition boycott of both the Houses of Parliament.

There were certain things that were very disturbing, Achary said,

“Bills that have very far-reaching impacts have been passed without any discussion. Important Bills should be referred to the committees that Parliament has to make a good law,” he said. No Bill was referred to a committee for scrutiny despite demands by the Opposition in the Monsoon Session.

On Wednesday evening, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad called on President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to return the Farm Bills before signing them

“The government should have consulted all parties and farmer leaders before bringing the Farm Bills. We have given a representation to the President that the Farm Bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills,” Azad told reporters after the meeting.

The Monsoon Session was held amid many firsts, including a four-hour sitting each day instead of the usual seven hours, a shift-wise functioning for the two Houses without any days off for members, mandatory wearing of masks and pre-session screening.

In another rarity, Question Hour and private members’ business were done away with during the session. However, written replies were given to 2,300 questions in the Lok Sabha and 1,567 in the Rajya Sabha.

In the past, Question Hour was suspended for the entire session during the third session of the fifth Lok Sabha (during the 1971 war), and the 14th and 18th sessions of the fifth Lok Sabha, during the Emergency (1975-1977).

The Upper House witnessed unruly scenes on September 20 after Opposition members alleged that the due process of allowing a detailed discussion on the Farm Bills was not followed in the House. A ruckus erupted soon after the deputy chairman put the bills to vote amid demands for a detailed discussion by Opposition members, who also wanted the Bills to be scrutinised by a select committee of Parliament.

The next day, eight Opposition MPs were suspended for a week. The suspension followed adjournment of the Rajya Sabha, an overnight protest by the MPs, a boycott of proceedings by Opposition parties and a motion to remove Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

In his valedictory remarks to end the 252nd session of the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his displeasure at the ruckus. “Though this session has been satisfying in terms of productivity, there have been some areas of concern as well. We need to collectively ponder over these issues to make a difference in future,” he said.