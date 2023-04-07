 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Karnataka received investments worth Rs 3.23 lakh crore and is attracting more

Meghna Mittal
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Foxconn’s plan to invest about Rs 8,000 crore is the latest. The company’s plants will be located at Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluk. After many incentives and subsidies, the state is now working on a GIS-based system for providing information on compliances and quick identification of land parcels.

The total investments in Karnataka from FY19-23 stand at Rs 4.67 lakh crore.

Karnataka has seen a rise in investments from Rs 16,500 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3.23 lakh crore in 2022-23. Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, plans to set up a manufacturing plant later this year in Karnataka. The proposal by Foxconn, entailing a total investment of about Rs 8,000 crore, has been approved by a high- level clearance committee of the state.

“The Foxconn plant will generate 50,000 jobs, and will be located at Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural. The investment is planned over 2023-27,” an official told Moneycontrol.

Also, the International Semiconductors Consortium (ISMC) is likely to file its investment application with Karnataka in H2 of FY24 after its application is approved by the Union government.