you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

How India compares with some nations similarly rated by Moody's

For this exercise, six nations have been taken, including India, whose long-term sovereign debt have been assigned the two lowest investment grade ratings by Moody’s: Baa2 and Baa3.

Arup Roychoudhury
October 06, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
Representative image



On October 5, global ratings agency Moody's hiked India's sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative, citing an improvement in the financial sector and faster-than-expected economic recovery across sectors.

So bullish was Moody’s on the health of the Indian financial system that a day later it also changed the rating outlook of nine Indian banks to stable from negative.

In its October 5 report, the ratings agency said: "The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.”

It said that with higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose a much lesser risk to the sovereign than previously anticipated.

"And while risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain, Moody's expects that the economic environment will allow for a gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, preventing further deterioration of the sovereign credit profile," it said.

The agency maintained India's sovereign rating at 'Baa3', which is an investment-grade rating, albeit the lowest investment-grade rating.

For a long, India has accused ratings agencies of showing bias in favour of countries like China. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his predecessor Arvind Subramanian, both had written about ratings agencies not giving due credit to India’s macroeconomic stability and economic indicators.

But what about emerging economies with similar rating?

NPA 0610_001

For this exercise, we have taken six nations including India, whose long-term sovereign debt have been assigned the two lowest investment-grade ratings by Moody’s: Baa2 and Baa3.

The two data points taken are gross debt to GDP ratio, which is one of the main indicators of a government’s financial health, and non-performing assets as a percentage of total bank loans, since the main thrust of Moody’s latest report on India was on the health of the financial sector.

As per Moody’s assessment, India’s chances of defaulting on its long term sovereign bond repayments is similar to that of Italy and Russia, and more than that of Colombia, Portugal and Indonesia.

India’s general government (centre plus states) gross debt to GDP ratio stood at 66.8 percent for the calendar year 2020, as per data from the International Monetary Fund’s database, which is much worse than Russia and Indonesia and slightly worse than Colombia.

However, it pales in comparison to Italy and Portugal. These two nations, along with Greece and Spain, were the worst hit during the Eurozone crisis which followed the 2008 economic crash. And it shows in their levels of debt.

Portugal’s debt to GDP ratio for the calendar year 2020 was 131.6 percent, while for Italy it was a staggering 155.6 percent. Italy’s long-term sovereign debt is rated by Moody’s at par with India, at Baa3. Portugal is rated at a notch higher Baa2.

When it comes to NPAs as a percentage of total financial sector loans, India’s NPA crisis has been well documented. As per data with World Bank, for the calendar year 2020, India’s NPA to total loans ratio stood at 7.9 percent, lower only to Russia at 8.8 percent.
Arup Roychoudhury
Tags: #Colombia #Economy #India #Indonesia #Italy #Moodys #Portugal #Russia
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:55 pm

