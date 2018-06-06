Households expect prices to rise at a faster rate over next 3 months: RBI survey

The proportion of Indian households expecting prices to rise at a faster pace than the current rate has gone up significantly, a survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May revealed.

Expectations of inflation three months hence, and one year hence, among Indian households have also risen, the survey showed.

Rise in inflation expectations was cited as a key reason behind the monetary policy committee's decision to hike the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent on Wednesday.

"The significant rise in households’ inflation expectations as gathered in the May 2018 round of the Reserve Bank’s survey could feed into wages and input costs in the coming months," the MPC cautioned in its policy statement.

As many as 82.3 percent and 91.1 percent of the respondents in RBI's survey said they expect prices to increase in the next three months, and over the next one year, respectively.

In comparison, a year ago, the percentage of respondents who thought prices were going to be higher three months down the line, and one year down the line, were 70.2 percent and 90.8 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted in 18 cities and the results are based on responses from 5,289 urban households, covering various occupational categories.

The results of the survey showed that inflation expectations three-months from now rose 90 basis points between the March and May surveys. An even sharper rise was noted in the one-year ahead expectations, which 140 basis points to 9.9 percent.

Also, in this year's survey, 50.5 percent and 62.6 percent of the respondents said they expect rates to rise faster than the current rate during those periods.

Around a quarter of the respondents (25.1 percent for next three months and 23.4 percent for next one year) expect the inflation rate to remain at current levels.

India's retail and wholesale inflation in April had risen to 4.58 percent, and 3.18 percent, respectively, overturning a three-month slide from its peak. The reversal in trend was mainly due to a surge in global crude oil prices and a rise in housing prices.

And even as food prices cool down after months of seasonality, a few concerns still remain. The government has announced a hike in minimum support prices for kharif crop farmers, which could add to food inflation.

The housing rent allowance revisions for government employees too, will add to the upward pressure.

The MPC has also revised inflation forecast for the first half of 2018-19 to between 4.8 percent and 4.9 percent.

A separate survey on consumer confidence across six metropolitian cities showed that confidence levels remained almost the same as in March.

The present situation index slid by one point into the pessimistic zone, while the future expectations index showed a marginal uptick, according to the RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey.