Households expect inflation to rise, businesses see weak demand: RBI survey

Households’ inflation expectations, measured by the Reserve Bank’s November 2019 round of the survey, increased by 120 basis points over the three-month ahead horizon and 180 basis points over the one-year ahead horizon, as food prices have been rising.

According to the Reserve Bank’s consumer confidence survey, spending on

non-essential items of consumption has shrunk compared to a year ago.

However, consumers expect their overall spending to remain unchanged going forward largely due to an increase in prices.

The RBI expects high food prices to persist for some time.

"The upsurge in prices of vegetables is likely to continue in immediate months; however, a pick-up in arrivals from the late kharif season along with measures taken by the Government to augment supply through imports should help soften vegetables prices by early February 2020," the MPC statement said.

"Second, incipient price pressures seen in other food items such as

milk, pulses, and sugar are likely to be sustained, with implications for the trajectory of food inflation," the statement said.

Manufacturing firms polled in the industrial outlook survey of the

Reserve Bank expect (i) weak demand conditions and reduced input price pressures in Q3:2019-20 and Q4; and (ii) muted output prices reflecting further weakening of pricing power.

The MPC noted that economic activity had weakened further and the output gap continued to be negative. Output gap is the difference between the actual output and the capacity in the system.

On the positive side, the MPC said that measures already initiated by the Government and the monetary easing undertaken by the RBI since February 2019 are gradually expected to further feed into the real economy.