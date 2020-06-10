Households borrowed more in Q4FY20 amid COVID-19 related hardships: RBI study

Indian households borrowed more from commercial banks in the wake of hardships that arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a study released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 10.

The data from the central bank highlighted that the gross financial liabilities of households, which had turned negative in Q1FY20, "owing mainly to contraction in borrowings from commercial banks", had picked up thereafter and peaked in Q4FY20.

"Borrowings from commercial banks have the highest share in households’ financial liabilities. At the end of Q4:2019-20, outstanding loans availed by households from commercial banks accounted for the bulk of their total financial liabilities (75.9 percent), followed by the HFCs, NBFCs, cooperative banks and credit societies," the central bank said.

It added that the acquisition of liabilities in the form of bank credit contracted to 1.5 percent of GDP in first quarter of 2019-20, followed by an uptick in the subsequent quarters of the year.

"The significant contraction in the households borrowing from the banking sector in Q1:2019-20 caused by the seasonal factors, seems to have got accentuated by uncertainty about future income growth in a slowing economy, and also due to growing risk aversion among banks in view of asset quality concerns," the study noted.

Households are the key suppliers of financial resources to other sectors of the country's economy. The study noted that the household sector in India contributes around 60 percent of gross savings in the Indian economy and their role is likely to become critical in the context of the ongoing slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, households' net financial assets gathered pace in 2019-20 after having moderated in the year-ago period.

"The improvement has occurred due to moderation in household bank borrowings being sharper than those in bank deposits," the central bank said.

Financial assets and liabilities of households are distributed among various instruments involving varying degrees of liquidity and risk. Financial assets are held in currency, bank deposits, debt securities, mutual funds, insurance, pension funds, and small savings, while financial liabilities are primarily held by them in the form of loans and borrowings from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

The study noted that currency and deposits with banks accounted for bulk of total financial assets of households (66 percent).

