App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Households borrowed more in Q4FY20 amid COVID-19 related hardships: RBI study

The study noted that the household sector in India contributes around 60 percent of gross savings in the Indian economy and their role is likely to become critical in the context of the ongoing slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian households borrowed more from commercial banks in the wake of hardships that arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a study released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 10.

The data from the central bank highlighted that the gross financial liabilities of households, which had turned negative in Q1FY20, "owing mainly to contraction in borrowings from commercial banks", had picked up thereafter and peaked in Q4FY20.

"Borrowings from commercial banks have the highest share in households’ financial liabilities. At the end of Q4:2019-20, outstanding loans availed by households from commercial banks accounted for the bulk of their total financial liabilities (75.9 percent), followed by the HFCs, NBFCs, cooperative banks and credit societies," the central bank said.

Close

It added that the acquisition of liabilities in the form of bank credit contracted to 1.5 percent of GDP in first quarter of 2019-20, followed by an uptick in the subsequent quarters of the year.

related news

"The significant contraction in the households borrowing from the banking sector in Q1:2019-20 caused by the seasonal factors, seems to have got accentuated by uncertainty about future income growth in a slowing economy, and also due to growing risk aversion among banks in view of asset quality concerns," the study noted.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

Households are the key suppliers of financial resources to other sectors of the country's economy. The study noted that the household sector in India contributes around 60 percent of gross savings in the Indian economy and their role is likely to become critical in the context of the ongoing slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, households' net financial assets gathered pace in 2019-20 after having moderated in the year-ago period.

"The improvement has occurred due to moderation in household bank borrowings being sharper than those in bank deposits," the central bank said.

Financial assets and liabilities of households are distributed among various instruments involving varying degrees of liquidity and risk. Financial assets are held in currency, bank deposits, debt securities, mutual funds, insurance, pension funds, and small savings, while financial liabilities are primarily held by them in the form of loans and borrowings from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

The study noted that currency and deposits with banks accounted for bulk of total financial assets of households (66 percent).

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai records 1,567 new COVID-19 cases; 97 patients die: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai records 1,567 new COVID-19 cases; 97 patients die: BMC

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.