HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope to attract Rs 80,000 cr investment into Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur

"We, in Himachal Pradesh, hope good investment will come. Because, Himachal Pradesh is a small state, we are not talking big. Still, we are moving ahead with a target of over Rs 80,000 crore," he told reporters, when asked whether any target has been set for investment in the GIM.

Himachal Pradesh is hoping to attract an investment of over Rs 80,000 crore into the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Thursday.

He participated in an interactive session with investors in Hyderabad in connection with the "Global Investors Meet" (GIM) proposed to be organised on June 10 and 11 at Dharamshala.

Observing that no initiative to invite investors had been taken in Himachal Pradesh, he hoped that the state would get good investment now that an effort is being made.

Asked what Himachal's USP would be as all the states are pitching for investments, he said there is a good atmosphere to work in comparison with others and that private investment would be useful for the state's development.

Himachal Pradesh is a great destination for investment as it has many advantages, including work culture, good law and order situation and pollution-free environment, Thakur said.

After his government came to power, he said, policy changes have also been made to make it easy for investors to conduct their activity in the state.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Hyderabad have had major contributions in the growth of hydro and pharma sectors in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

He appreciated investors from Hyderabad who had worked in places in Himachal which are tough in terms of their geographical location.

The state is inviting investments in tourism, horticulture, agriculture, infrastructure, hydel and and all other sectors which can contribute to development of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Inviting investors to come with project proposals, he said the government would extend all possible help to them. The state government is working with an open heart.

Thakur and government officials responded to queries from prospective investors during the interactive session earlier..
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #Economy #Himachal Pradesh #India #investment #Jai Ram Thakur

