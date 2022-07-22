Hit to growth in fight against inflation has to be manageable, says Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has reiterated that any hit to growth while lowering inflation has to be within "manageable limits".

Speaking at Bank of Baroda's Annual Banking Conclave on July 22, Das said the RBI was confident of achieving its growth-inflation aim of ensuring a soft landing for the economy, "where inflation is brought down closer to the target of 4 percent over a period of time. At the same time, the growth sacrifice is within manageable limits".

Das said RBI is responsible for maintaining price stability, keeping in mind the objective of growth.

“So, the objective of growth has to be kept in mind all times. In sequence of priorities, currently our focus is on inflation followed by growth. So any decision that we take with regard to liquidity, with regard to policy rates, always takes into consideration the kind of impact it is going to produce on growth and revival of economic activity," the country’s top banker said.

India had reached "a kind of soft landing" until Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The resultant war created a new set of challenges that were not all within the RBI's control, Das said.

While the RBI is dealing with issues such as the impact of high commodity prices and the spillovers of monetary policy tightening by developed economies, the outlook for India's growth was bright.

"The high-frequency indicators, in the first three months of this year and even in July so far as India is concerned, they are looking very positive... So our approach is to deal with the problem of inflation squarely but keeping in mind the objective of growth," Das said.

Slowing growth, red-hot inflation

The RBI sees India's GDP growth cooling to 7.2 percent in FY23 from 8.7 percent in FY22. However, economists have lowered their forecasts due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the tightening of financial conditions by the RBI to lower inflation. Last week, Nomura cut its growth forecast for India for 2023 to 4.7 percent from 5.4 percent.

The RBI has raised the repo rate, the rate at which its lends short-term funds to banks, by 90 basis points, so far, in FY23 to 4.9 percent to combat elevated inflation levels and another rate hike is expected in August month. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While the latest Consumer Price Index inflation print for June, at 7.01 percent, met expectations, it was 33rd month in a row it had come in above the medium-term target of 4 percent.

Inflation has also been above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range for two consecutive quarters. This means the RBI is a quarter away from failing to meet its inflation mandate.

When asked if the markets were pricing in a more aggressive rate hike path than the MPC had in mind, Das said, "I cannot say that right now. You will have to wait for MPC."

The MPC will meet on August 3-5 after the RBI said on July 21 that the meeting had been rescheduled from August 2-4 due to "administrative exigencies".