Hiring in August grows 33% YoY, jobs in consumer durables industry most in demand

Hiring activities at India Inc continued an upswing in August 2018. Data from RecruiteX, a monthly report on hiring trends by TimesJobs, pegged the growth in jobs at 33 percent year-on-year in August. There was a 4 percent growth in the recruitment activities on a month-on-month basis.

The report said consumer durables became the top-most sector for hiring. Incidentally, consumer durables saw subdued growth for last three months, and suddenly posted jobs in big number in August 2018, topping the sector-wise tally. This could be due to the onset of the festive season where companies see a big jump in sales.

The consumer durables sector saw a YoY growth of 27 percent from August 2017 to August 2018, indicating significant job creation over the year.

BFSI and BPO sectors grabbed the second and third position on this tally for August 2018. Healthcare, IT/telecom, retail and automobiles were other prominent sectors, generating jobs at India Inc. during the review period.

Talent demand for sales/business Development professionals increased by 8 percent as compared to July 2018. The demand for Customer Services/Tele-Calling professionals maintained its third position from July 2018 among the top hiring profiles.

Among key locations, Delhi-NCR (10 percent) and Bengaluru (5 percent) witnessed maximum talent demand. Pune matched up with Bengaluru, posting a 5 percent hiring demand.

In August 2018, job creation in Jaipur was up by 4 percent as compared to July 2018.

The hiring sentiments gained momentum for freshers, posting a demand of 15 percent during the month. Professionals with experience of 10-20 years were also in demand.

“The market is pretty much positive and consistent, and on the growth trajectory. Consumer Durables sector hired in record numbers in August 2018, and that is mostly owing to the upcoming festival season. Consumer Durables companies tend to ramp up their manpower to cater to increased consumer demands in the festival period. All this, of course, spells good news for the recruitment industry and India Inc. at large," said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig.