App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hiring activity to be positive in 2019-20: Report

Almost 58 percent employers have a positive outlook on hiring, while only 10 percent of employers said layoffs are on the cards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Hiring activity is likely to remain steady in 2019-20 as companies will focus on replacement hiring followed by new recruitments, providing opportunities for freshers, according to a survey.

Almost 58 percent employers have a positive outlook on hiring, while only 10 percent of employers said layoffs are on the cards, according to the '8th Hiring, Attrition and Compensation Trend 2019-20' survey by Genius Consultants.

Only a few employers have a negative outlook on hiring in this financial year, it said.

Close

The survey further revealed that northern zone will provide most opportunities for job seekers, followed by other regions.

related news

"The overall industry sentiments showcase a positive outlook of the market. The hiring scenario looks encouraging with negligible staff reduction and no hiring policy of the companies," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

Around 67.52 percent respondents believe that women hiring will be impacted owing to the amendment to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 that protects the employment of women during the time of her maternity and entitles her to 'maternity benefit'.

Embracing the importance of artificial intelligence, healthcare sector will create 40 percent of opportunities in terms of employability, followed by marketing and human resources, the survey revealed.

Stream wise, engineering remains at the top of the list with the highest employability rate, followed by graduates and MBAs, it added.

The survey said organisations are planning employee welfare schemes, improving working environment, reskilling the existing workforce, among others, for employee retention.

Moreover, many companies are looking at offering increments to their employees.

Around 46 percent companies expect increment between 10 to 15 percent, whereas around 32 percent think the increment will range between 5 to 10 percent, it said.

Only a handful of employers think that the increment will be less be than 5 percent or more than 20 percent, it said.

Further, the survey said that junior level employees will be more susceptible to attrition than mid-level and senior employees, and western zone will lead in this aspect.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.