Hiring activity sees 9% rise in June: Report

Hiring activity registered nine percent rise in June driven by significant growth in real estate, automobile and telecom sectors, says a report.

Naukri Job Speak Index for June 2018 stood at 2,047, registering 9 percent rise compared to the previous year when it stood at 1,885.

“Non-IT sectors viz auto, auto ancillary, real estate, construction and BFSI continue to lead the growth. We can expect the job market to be cautiously optimistic and move further north in the months to come,” Naukri.com chief sales officer V Suresh said.

Hiring across auto and auto ancillary industry increased 26 percent year-on-year in June 2018, followed by telecom (23 percent). Heavy machinery and BPO sector stood at 22 percent and 19 percent respectively, the report added.

Hiring for freshers (0-3 years) saw an increase of 12 percent. For top management level (16+ years) hiring increased 11 percent, a significant change from June 2017 and May 2018.

In mid-level management (4-7 years) and sub-senior roles (8-12 years), hiring rose 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively compared to the year-ago period.

Metro cities showed a positive hiring sentiment as Hyderabad saw 10 percent rise in hiring activity while Chennai and Delhi/NCR witnessed rise of 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Other cities like Mumbai saw a rise of 4 percent and Bangalore 2 percent in terms of hiring activity in June this year, the report noted.

The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month-on-month. July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.