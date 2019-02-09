Himachal Pradesh to implement 10% EWS quota, cut power tariff for irrigation: CM Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh government will implement the 10 percent quota for economically weaker sections of the general category, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while presenting the budget for FY 2019-20.

He also announced that people who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) will receive an annual payment of Rs 11,000 as Varshik Loktantra Prahari Samman.

Thakur also said power tariff for irrigation will be reduced to 50 paise per unit from 75 paise.

Besides, the state government will provide 50 percent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to save their crops from monkeys.

Two light and sound shows will be started in Shimla to attract more tourists, the chief minister said.

The state will also open 15 new Atal Adarsh Schools, he added.