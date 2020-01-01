Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over the hike in railway fares and the price of LPG cylinders, saying it will put the common man into a deeper financial crisis. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the hike comes at a time when the economy is in shambles.

Question is when will the travesty going to end, Dev asked, asserting that the hike was "injustice towards the poor people".

"Is this a fair new year's gift to the common man, Congress thinks it is not," she said.