172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|highways-infrastructure-can-spur-economic-growth-vk-singh-5933991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Highways, infrastructure can spur economic growth: VK Singh

The Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways was addressing the annual session of PHDCCI’s annual session ’Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as the chief guest.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Highways and infrastructure can spur the country’s economic growth, Union Minister VK Singh said on Wednesday.

The Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways was addressing the annual session of PHDCCI’s annual session ’Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as the chief guest.

”Roads and infrastructure can spur growth in the economy. The workforce is back at pre-COVID levels, which is a healthy sign,” Singh said, adding good quality road network leads to ease of doing business, goods transportation and economic growth.

Close

"We all need to think, walk and sleep on this theme, because as we prosper, the country prospers,” the minister said. He said Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about self-reliance in not only about what to produce but also on delivering it effectively to the world market.

related news

As per a statement from PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Singh ”mentioned that Chinese market supply volumes are high and sold in entire global market yet the quality is not sustainable.

This is something he highlighted as an opportunity for India needs to tap. He said that Self-reliance is not isolation, but about plugging into the global market and economy and realising and working on our domain of excellence”.

He also stressed on the need to focus on technology, saying it can become the country’s strength. DK Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in his presidential address for the 115th Annual Session, said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about self-reliance, self-sufficiency and self-sustenance.

He said that at this juncture, the country needs to strengthen the manufacturing sector, increasing the competitiveness in domestic manufacturing, focus on supply chains, among others.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.