Government notifies vehicle recall policy: Check the key highlights

The Ministry has also asked stakeholders to submit feedback on their proposal within a period of 30 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The rules will be effective April 1, 2021 onwards. The penalty for selling defective vehicles in case the government orders a mandatory recall, will be anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The Road Ministry has issued the Central Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2021 to come into effect from October 1, 2021, under which it has proposed to increase the charge for renewal and grant of fitness certificate of vehicles older than 15 years.

The ministry has also increased the charge for conducting tests for renewal of grants and fitness certificates for 15-year-old vehicles.

The Ministry has asked stakeholders to submit feedback on their proposal within a period of 30 days.

The government has also proposed to the set the registration fee for new motorcyles, and three-wheelers or quadricycles at Rs 300 and Rs 600, respectively.

The proposed registration fee for new light motor vehicle, medium goods/passenger vehicles and heavy goods/passenger vehicles has been set at Rs 600, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

Similarly the renewal of registration fee for motorcyles, and three-wheelers or quadricycles has been proposed to be set at Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.

While the renewal of registration fee for new light motor vehicle, medium goods/passenger vehicles and heavy goods/passenger vehicles has been set at Rs 5,000.