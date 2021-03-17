Government notifies vehicle recall policy: Check the key highlights
As part of the notification, the government has proposed to increase the fees for two-wheelers older than 15 years to Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, the charge for light motor vehicles has been set at Rs 7,500. Here are the key highlights of the Road Ministry notifications.
March 17, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued two set of notifications on March 17.
These are the key highlights from the notifications on rules for mandatory recall of defective vehicles and proposal to increase re-registering fee of 15-year-old vehicles:
The government has asked automobile companies to recall vehicles in case the number of complaints about a defective part in a particular model rises beyond a threshold.
Wherever a minimum number of complaints, ranging from 100 to around 1,250-- for different categories of vehicle against total sales of model is received on vehicle recall portal, mandatory recall is to be initiated, the ministry said.
The Ministry has also asked stakeholders to submit feedback on their proposal within a period of 30 days.
The rules will be effective April 1, 2021 onwards. The penalty for selling defective vehicles in case the government orders a mandatory recall, will be anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
The Road Ministry has issued the Central Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2021 to come into effect from October 1, 2021, under which it has proposed to increase the charge for renewal and grant of fitness certificate of vehicles older than 15 years.
The ministry has also increased the charge for conducting tests for renewal of grants and fitness certificates for 15-year-old vehicles.
The government has also proposed to the set the registration fee for new motorcyles, and three-wheelers or quadricycles at Rs 300 and Rs 600, respectively.
The proposed registration fee for new light motor vehicle, medium goods/passenger vehicles and heavy goods/passenger vehicles has been set at Rs 600, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.
Similarly the renewal of registration fee for motorcyles, and three-wheelers or quadricycles has been proposed to be set at Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.
While the renewal of registration fee for new light motor vehicle, medium goods/passenger vehicles and heavy goods/passenger vehicles has been set at Rs 5,000.