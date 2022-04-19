Higher forex reserves lower cost of foreign borrowings, hedging cost: RBI article

Higher foreign exchange reserves have lowered the cost of foreign borrowings and also the hedging cost for companies, according to a paper published in RBI's monthly bulletin.

Since 2019, the RBI has been accumulating forex reserves that peaked at $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021, which was more than double the reserves at the end of December 2018.

At the peak, the reserves were good enough to cover 18 months of imports. Forex reserves were measured in terms of import cover, which no longer is the criteria.

However, the reserves plunged by $14.272 billion in March 2022 alone as the rupee came under pressure due to capital outflow following a rise in interest rates in advanced economies and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.