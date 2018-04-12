Higher EB-5 investment requirements may reduce number of Indian applicants by 80-90%

The proposal to increase the investment requirement for the EB-5 programme , which is likely to be implemented later this year, may result in the number Indian applicants dropping by around 90 percent.

Globally, India sends the second highest number of EB-5 applications every year, after China.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Abhinav Lohia, Vice President, India & Middle East, CanAm Enterprises, said that in all, they have had 700 applications from India this year, 200 more than they had last year.

CanAm is a firm that is involved in administering private and government immigration-linked investment funds.

On an average, the time taken to get an EB-5 visa application processed is 18 months. Lohia said that it is likely that the investment requirement will be raised from USD 500,000 to USD 925,000 after six months. There is also a proposal to hike it further to USD 1 million.

"If the investment is raised to USD 925,000, there could be an 80 percent reduction in the number of Indian applicants. If it goes up to USD 1 million, the numbers from India could go down by 90 percent," Lohia said.

The programme

The EB-5 programme allocates 10,000 visas every year for immigrants and their families, whose qualifying investments result in the creation or preservation of at least ten full-time jobs for US workers.

Of the total, 3,000 visas are specifically allocated to immigrants who invest through USCIS-designated regional centers.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administers the EB-5 programme, under which entrepreneurs (and their spouses and unmarried children under 21) are eligible to apply for a green card (permanent residence).

To be sure, this is only if the entrepreneurs make the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States, and plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified US workers.

The programme is named EB-5 for the name of the employment-based fifth preference visa that participants receive. The US Congress created the EB-5 programme in 1990 to stimulate the United States economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.

Overseen by the USCIS, the US Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5) provides foreign nationals the opportunity to become conditional residents for a period of two years upon making an investment of USD 1 million, or USD 500,000 in a designated Targeted Employment Area, in a new commercial enterprise.

The top two

Among countries, China, followed by India, sends the maximum number of EB-5 applications or requests every year. Lohia said that a large proportion of the applications from India are from parents of students visiting the US for higher education.

In order to qualify for EB-5, individuals can invest directly in a business that creates jobs or invest through USCIS-approved regional centers for promoting economic growth in certain designated areas.

The rate of rejection for Indians under EB-5 stands at around 20 percent, according to Lohia, while the general denial rate is 10 percent. He said that the most common reasons for this are issues related to documentation and source of funds.

If the investor's initial application is approved, he or she can apply for conditional residence in the United States. Once approved, the conditional residence lasts two years.

After two years, the investor can apply to have the conditions removed and have the conditional residency made permanent, but only if the investment has resulted in the creation of a minimum of 10 jobs, as required.

Each country has a maximum limit of 7 percent or 700 visas under EB-5 every year. Lohia added that India has not yet breached that limit and may do so by 2020-21 provided the USD 1 million investment proposal is not passed.

The projects that are invested into by individuals seeking EB-5 visas also undergo thorough due diligence to ensure that the requirements are met. Lohia explained that they look at the quality of the developer and also look at whether alternate financing is available for the project. This is crucial because if the project fails, the visa can be terminated.