High-yielding crop varieties, favourable weather expected to add wheat output by 5 million tonnes this year: IIWBR

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Farmers were made aware to go for newer varieties and for which seed was also made available. So, the area under newer varieties has increased this time, he added.

The country's wheat output is expected to be 112 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, almost five million tonnes more than last year's rabi harvesting season, with rise in area under high-yielding varieties contributing to this, said Gyanendra Singh, Director of Karnal-based ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR).

Singh ascribed expected increase in wheat production to favourable weather conditions, increase in acreage and rise in area under high-yielding crop varieties.

"We are having a good winter. Planting has been done timely. Everything as of now is very good," said Singh when asked about wheat crop sown.

On area under wheat cultivation in the country, Singh said area under the winter crop this season was around 33 million hectares, which was expected to be up by 1.5 million hectares over last year.

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan are among key growing areas for the wheat crop in the country.

"I am expecting 112 million tonnes of wheat crop. It will be 5 million tonne more than last year. There are three reasons for expected increase in wheat output. The area has increased slightly, favourable weather and thirdly, the area under new varieties has increased," he said.