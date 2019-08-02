High time 60% tax on risk capital brought down: Uday Kotak

Amid the growing worries over higher taxes that have roiled the markets, banker Uday Kotak August 2 called for a relook at the levy on risk capital saying as much as a whopping 60 percent of one's income is taken away by government.

In comments that come amid many industry stalwarts like engineering giant L&T's AM Naik speaking out publicly about the gloomy economic scenario, Kotak urged the policymakers to "dramatically flood" the market with liquidity to prop growth up.

Kotak, the managing director Kotak Mahindra Bank, also called for "steroids" for the auto industry to push up sagging sales, which is very essential for propping up growth.

"I frankly believe that we need to relook at the whole taxation system for risk capital," Kotak said, speaking at an event organised by the CFA Institute.

An majority of companies pay 35.8 percent in corporate tax, another 21 percent in dividend distribution tax (effective rate) and an additional 10 percent if the dividend is over Rs 10 lakh, he said.

"Risk capital is taxed at close to 60 percent. That's an extremely high rate," he said, adding if someone makes handsome gains on the investment, he/she has to pay an additional long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) as well.

The comments by Kotak, the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, come after certain provisions in the budget roiled investors, leading to a massive sell off by foreign investors who have sold more than Rs 13,000 crore of their investments since the budget alone, pulling down the index by over 3,000 point in the month.

"We need to respect all investments, foreign and domestic," he said, adding LTCG was a big spoiler.

On the deepening auto sector woes, where narket leader Maruti and others have reported huge sales slump forcing them to resort to massive production cuts, he said there is a need for special "steroids" from the government.

Supporting his suggestions for the huge liquidity support, he seemed to ask for a sharp rate cut by the RBI at next week's policy review, pointing out that the government has committed to the fiscal deficit target.

Given the prevailing economic condition, he warned that there is a possibility that asset prices will drop further and said there will be significant opportunities for special situations investing over the next two years.

He, however, seemed to suggest that it is not as gloomy a time as is being made out, saying he is "confused with the level of pessimism" prevailing now.

The present time is the darkness before the dawn and the "lack of investment and stasis" will get addressed within a year, he hoped.

Kotak, who is heading the IL&FS board now, blamed the rating agencies for being "liberal" with their calls on companies and questioned why investors kept on running behind certain companies despite a 2 percentage point differential in yields between two companies rated 'AAA'.

He also said housing finance companies and NBFCs did not manage their operations better, which led to asset liability mismatches.

Kotak welcomed the government efforts at cleansing the system, but added that such efforts should not lead to any damage to the economy.

He seemed to suggest that evolutionary change, rather than revolutionary one can be better in such efforts.