High prices see migration of farmers to wheat from other crops

PK Krishnakumar
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Wheat acreage is up by over 400 percent in several states. Prices are not falling despite export restrictions. The buffer stock for domestic use is down by almost 60 percent and prices may not decline in the short term, say industry insiders.

High wheat prices in the country, despite export restrictions, have led to a substantial increase in the acreage for the cereal for the next harvest.

According to market reports, wheat acreage is up by over 400 percent from last year in several states as farmers are increasingly shifting from other crops, perhaps attracted by the steep rise in prices. Going by the trend in sowing, which is expected to be completed by January, wheat production is anticipated to surge next year, provided weather holds good.

In 2021-22, wheat crop, at 106.84 million tonnes (MT), was lower by around 3 percent from the previous year. Lower output, coupled with rising global demand, following the war between Russia and Ukraine -- two major wheat exporters – have pushed up prices sharply, forcing India to restrict exports.

Prices see a surge

The market price of wheat has shot up to Rs 28 per kg, up by Rs 6-7 from the level a few months ago. This is much higher than the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 21.25 per kg fixed by the government for procurement in 2023-24. Wheat product makers, who were earlier resisting a price hike, have been left with no option.