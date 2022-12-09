High prices see migration of farmers to wheat from other crops

Representative Image

High wheat prices in the country, despite export restrictions, have led to a substantial increase in the acreage for the cereal for the next harvest.

According to market reports, wheat acreage is up by over 400 percent from last year in several states as farmers are increasingly shifting from other crops, perhaps attracted by the steep rise in prices. Going by the trend in sowing, which is expected to be completed by January, wheat production is anticipated to surge next year, provided weather holds good.

In 2021-22, wheat crop, at 106.84 million tonnes (MT), was lower by around 3 percent from the previous year. Lower output, coupled with rising global demand, following the war between Russia and Ukraine -- two major wheat exporters – have pushed up prices sharply, forcing India to restrict exports.

Prices see a surge

The market price of wheat has shot up to Rs 28 per kg, up by Rs 6-7 from the level a few months ago. This is much higher than the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 21.25 per kg fixed by the government for procurement in 2023-24. Wheat product makers, who were earlier resisting a price hike, have been left with no option.

“There has been a 30-35 percent rise in wheat price in the last two months. We have been forced to hike the retail prices of our products, ‘’ said Ashish Khandelwal, MD of BL Agro Ltd, a major producer of wheat products.

Shortfall in production and heavy exports seem to have reduced the buffer stock in the country for domestic use. According to Khandelwal, the buffer stock is down by almost 60 percent and the prices may not decline in the short term, despite the forecast of a bumper crop for the next season.

Higher wheat output is expected to push up procurement by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Wheat procurement by FCI plunged by 56 percent to 18.8 MT in 2022-23. The central government requires around 25 MT for the welfare programmes annually.

“We are expecting production to go up by 50 percent next year as sowing has been very high. I think the government may continue export restrictions as internal consumption is going up. It could go for more procurement from farmers,’’ said Ritesh Agarwal, director of Pannalal Exports.

Why export restrictions on a limited scale

A sharp increase in prices, following heavy export of shipments and lower crop, has prompted the government to restrict exports. Though it banned wheat export from May and wheat flour export from August, shipments were allowed on a limited scale to meet the food security needs of the other countries as wheat export from Ukraine and Russia slowed after the outbreak of war between the two countries.

Exports were restricted from September 30 for individual exporters. “But the government is carrying on shipments through its agencies or select exporters based on the global requirement as provided by the director-general of foreign trade (DGFT),’’ said Man Prakash Vijay, DGM, Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Export growth has shrunk this year as a result. India exported 46,55,944 tonnes of wheat from April-October 2022 worth Rs 11,725 crore. The quantity and value have grown by 43 percent and 78 percent year on year (YoY).

At 72,39,367 tonnes, worth Rs 15,840 crore, wheat export for FY22 saw a rise of close to 250 percent in volumes and around 300 percent increase in value from the previous year.

In spite of the restrictions, the total wheat export in FY23 could still be higher than the previous year, though growth may be slower as global demand is still high for the cereal. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Nepal are among the top wheat buyers from India.