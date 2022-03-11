High oil prices mean higher airfares. What should air passengers do?

(Representative image/Reuters)

The past few weeks have been eventful for aviation. A raging war, climbing oil prices, airspace sanctions and in culmination, the opening up of scheduled international air travel from and to India starting March 27.

One lot of travellers, who have already booked their tickets for the next few months, are elated because those very fares have now become expensive. Others who waited for the wave to subside are now at the crossroads – fares are too high, even double of what they were only weeks ago. The reason? A combination of solid forward demand pushing up fares and higher input costs.

Revenue management

In aviation, revenue management and pricing are a mix of art and science. Pricing teams of airlines decide fare structures with the aim of increasing revenue at the flight level and eventually, for the organisation. Based on demand, they sell fares across multiple classes.

Typically, the lowest fares are sold first and as a flight starts getting filled, the fares go up. This coincides with the departure date drawing closer. The booking curve typically shows that flights fill up with each passing day up to the day of departure.

Traditionally, fares are cheaper when booked early and start climbing as departure day approaches. However, there are exceptions, including a last-minute drop in fares to attract passengers, which results in cashflow and helps an airline get closer to breakeven. The airline seat is a perishable commodity and the only loss of revenue is that of an unsold seat.

India is one of the few countries that requires airlines to list fare classes on their websites. However, even when the next fare class is known to the public, it is not mandatory for an airline to open all fare classes and one could very well open up a higher class if there is adequate demand.

All lower-bucket seats gone

As India started at the third wave of the pandemic in the last week of December, just ahead of the relatively weaker January-March quarter, all airlines started a limited period sale. Seats for flights beyond a 15-day period were offered at discounted rates and have been sold out. While the sale may have given airlines much needed money in January, it is also making wallets lighter for passengers now.

Airlines have increased fares due to a mix of rising costs, increasing demand on the back of waning Covid cases in the country, and a semblance of return to normalcy. Airfares have always been a function of demand and supply. When demand was low, airlines cut fares even though costs may have been higher. But as demand rises and international travel resumes, helping airlines to utilise all their aircraft, it’s time for them to try and start covering up the losses of the past few quarters.

What should passengers do?

An Airbus A320neo, the most popular aircraft in Indian skies right now, consumes fuel worth Rs 5-6 lakh on a flight between Mumbai and Delhi. On the balance sheet, fuel comprises about 37 percent of an airline’s costs.

With the Russia-Ukraine war still raging and crude oil futures unlikely to drop below $100 a barrel, prices are expected to remain volatile.

Every time a pandemic wave has waned, it has coincided with the holiday season and revenge tourism has been the norm. Whether it is the Maldives or Goa, flights and hotels get full. The summer of ’22 is likely to be a bumper season for airlines and hotels.

Capacity in the air travel market had gone down from pre-pandemic levels. While there may not be a perfect time to buy a ticket, all parameters indicate that the time to buy air tickets could be now. While there is a chance that fares may drop at the last minute, it is too slim to risk it.

Indeed, the lingering question is: what happens if there is another wave? As has been the case in the past, airlines have allowed one-time waivers (or sometimes more) for purchased tickets and one stands to be protected, but all indications are that the bumper season is ahead and rising costs mean that they will only go up further.