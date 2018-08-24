App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

High borrowing costs, weak rupee to impact India Inc: Report

According to a Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) report, high borrowing costs and weakness in rupee is expected to impact corporates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Corporate India is facing increasing borrowing costs given the rise in bank lending rates, potentially dampening industrial production and revival in domestic demand going forward, says a report.

According to a Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) report, high borrowing costs and weakness in rupee is expected to impact corporates, while uncertainties in the global market has the potential to derail the global growth story.

According to Arun Singh, Lead Economist, Dun & Bradstreet India, while the borrowing costs for companies are rising given the increase in bank lending rates, a weak rupee has also added to the borrowing woes of corporates sourcing funds from the global markets.

"The rise in lending rates in general and borrowing cost in specific can dampen the industrial production and the revival in the domestic demand," Singh said.

related news

Meanwhile, hedging costs have increased and dollar loans have become costlier. "On top of that, we have heightened uncertainties in the global market which has the potential to derail the global growth story," Singh added.

On the prices front, D&B expects the CPI inflation to be in the range of 3.7-3.9 per cent and WPI inflation to be in the range of 4.8-5 percent during August this year.

D&B expects Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to have grown by 6.8-7.2 per cent during July 2018.

The report said the government should focus on strengthening the "macro economic stability of India" largely owing to the rising current account deficit and stress in the banking sector.

"The various policy initiatives taken by the government, should help in achieving the same and until then the need for reforms will remain the topmost priority for the central government," Singh added.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #DB #Economy #India #Indian Rupee

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.