Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces 26 weeks paid parental leave in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) August 22 said the company will now sanction 26 weeks paid paternity leave to new fathers, including in the case of adoption, in India. The extension of paternity leave in India follows a similar global announcement earlier this year

The company will also give new parents an option to work part-time for three years, following the birth or adoption of a child.

“The benefits we are implementing around the globe reflect HPE’s commitment to attracting, nurturing and retaining the best talent in India,” said Som Satsangi, VP and Managing Director, HPE India.

Earlier, only women were given 26 weeks paid maternity leave in India. This is mandatory as per law. HPE has extended it to men and the eligibility for the benefit is retroactive to parents with children born or adopted on or after May 1, 2019.

In June 2019, Zomato was the first company in India to announce a 26-week parental leave. In May 2018, Diageo announced four weeks of paternity leave, apart from the 26-week maternity leave. The company also said a significant number of Diageo’s businesses will move to 26 weeks fully paid paternity leave including North America, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Russia, Colombia, Venezuela, and Australia among others.

Further, HPE will offer job opportunities to individuals, such as stay-at-home-parents, who have been out of the workforce for an extended period of time and are ready to restart their careers.

HPE has also decided from June onwards, all employees will be encouraged to leave the office three hours early one Friday each month to volunteer, focus on physical or emotional health, or spend time on personal or career development.

The employee benefits package follows HPE plans to increase its workforce in India by 20 percent over the next three to five years with a focus on hiring engineering talent in critical areas such as AI and networking.