Hero Enterprise gets insurance broking licence

Hero Enterprise will now enter insurance broking business after receiving a composite licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Under this licence agreement, they can sell both life and general insurance products.

With this, the insurance business of Sunil Kant Munjal-promoted Hero Enterprise, which is currently carried out by Hero Corporate Service, will migrate to Hero Broking. It was earlier a corporate agent under the erstwhile entity.

Unlike a corporate agent who represents an insurance company, brokers represent individual clients and are also allowed to give advice on the covers that need to be taken, based on the size and type of the risk. They are also able to negotiate better rates for the customer from the insurance company.

“This licence gives us the capability to expand our physical footprint and grow our branch network on a sustainable basis,’’ Shefali Munjal, Executive Director, Hero Corporate Service said.

To grow the broking platform, Hero is strengthening its client servicing teams across India. The company said the licence will enable them to become 'One Stop Shops' for all basic insurance needs of the customer.

Munjal said the broking licence would also help Hero offer certain super-specialised insurance products that are making their way into India.

Hero currently offers its general insurance services to the manufacturing, hospitality, education, health, travel and aviation sectors, in addition to the entire automobile segment.

It recently entered the life insurance segment and is now aggressively looking at expanding its footprint in the health insurance space.