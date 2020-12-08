Here’s why your health insurance premiums have risen sharply in 2020

Source: Reuters

Pune resident Satish Nadkarni did not make any health insurance claims in 2019 so he presumed that his medical policy premium would remain unchanged in 2020. However, Nadkarni was shocked when the premium for his critical illness product rose by close to 30 percent in June.

Nadkarni made a few calls to friends to check if they too had seen any such increase. Co-incidentally, all his friends and relatives had noticed a similar trend. “Everyone around me has seen a big jump in medical premiums this year. It has gone up by 15-30 percent in my friends/family circle alone,” said Nadkarni.

In Kolkata, Suparna Bhoumick saw a 36 percent year-on-year increase in her medical insurance policy premium when she renewed it in April. Bhoumick says she made a claim for a cataract operation that cost Rs 18,000 and was well within her Rs 10 lakh policy limit.

“I thought that I should port to a different insurer to save costs. But then I realised that I would have lost the wellness benefits accumulated under my policy,” she said.

However, on December 3, regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) clarified that it has given permission to change health insurance premiums only by 5 percent.

Several customers have complained about a surge of about 30-35 percent in their health insurance premiums in FY21. The rise in premiums was also attributed to a change in standardisation of health policy guidelines.

What is the regulator’s view?

IRDAI clarified that it had permitted non-life and standalone insurers to change the base premium up to +/- 5 percent from the originally approved premium rates. This was so that existing products could comply with standardisation guidelines for exclusions as a one-time measure to ensure the products’ viability and sustainability.

The regulatory body also stated that as on September 30, out of 388 products, premiums had been increased by general and health insurers by up to 5 percent of the then prevailing rates only for 55 products.

Insurers are permitted to hike rates to conform with the guidelines set out by IRDAI. The regulatory rules state that there should be a rationale of bad claims experience for an insurer to hike rates.

So, if a customer files a complaint against a price hike, the insurer could present their loss ratio to justify the price increase.

IRDAI has also stated that it has cleared a premium revision beyond 5 percent for only five health insurance products during the year to November 30.

Why are premiums being increased?

Insurance executives told Moneycontrol that while the regulator clears premium changes at the overall product level, individual companies are allowed to make tweaks based on their claims experience and underwriting formula.

The underwriting formula refers to the pricing strategy adopted by an individual insurance company, depending on the number of claims and the quantum of claims received in the previous year in that segment. An increase in reinsurance premiums, which is the risk cover taken by insurers, also plays a role in deciding premiums.

“This has been a tough year for us. Claims due to Coronavirus treatment at hospitals are steadily increasing. Covid-19 has also led to medical inflation reaching 19.5 percent. We have no other option but to increase prices for customers,” said the head of underwriting at a mid-sized general insurer.

Medical inflation, which was estimated to be 18 percent in 2019 saw a sudden spike due to the infection-control measures being adopted at hospitals in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Hospitals were also impacted since non-Covid patients were advised to postpone elective surgeries.

Insurers are also of the view that hospitals not adhering to the standardised-rate norms is leading to exaggerated medical claims.

“Customers have to bear the higher costs because medical establishments refuse to accept standard rates for treatment, be it for Covid-19 or other procedures. The higher costs we incur from such claims is passed on to customers in the form of a premium increase. This year it is higher because of the influx of Covid-19 claims,” added the head of health insurance at a state-owned general insurer.

In fact, even IRDAI member (non-life) TL Alamelu expressed concerns about the high rates being charged. She added that insurers and service providers must work towards a solution to have fixed rates for each surgery.

Apart from the Covid-related costs, customers above 45 years are charged higher premiums due to the potential health risks for older age groups. This year, since older people with comorbidities are at higher risks, insurers are also hiking prices based on the customer’s age and lifestyle.

The premium rate increases for those with diabetes and blood pressure/hypertension is close to 30-35 percent on an average this year.

Over and above these factors, the claims experience in each product segment can also lead to a premium hike. This year, products with long hospitalisation and critical illness features are seeing a rise in claims due to Covid-19 and allied infections. This is another reason for the spike in premium rates for policyholders.

Will there be relief in 2021?

The health insurance premium increase trend is expected to continue in 2021 as well. Medical inflation coupled with Covid-19 costs will force non-life/health insurers to make another round of price increases for health policies.

However, with wellness-related benefits and discounts for staying fit being offered with a few health policies, individuals who opt for such products may have some cause for cheer.