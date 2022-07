business Here’s why the US may not have entered a recession yet | Explained The US economy has shrunk for the second straight quarter, contracting at 0.9% annual pace. The decline follows a 1.6% contraction in GDP in the previous quarter. Two consecutive quarters of falling GDP is commonly viewed as a strong signal that a recession is underway. However, policymakers and economists in the US are not ready to label this period of slowing growth as a recession just yet! Watch this video to know why!